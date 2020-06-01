On May 25, 2020, Jean Wilson was taken into heaven by her Lord Jesus.
Funeral services were held at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2pm. A time of visitation and fellowship was held on Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial took place at Rosewood Park following the funeral service.
Jean was born January 18, 1932 in Sour Lake, Texas to Herbert Allison “Buster” and Bessie Faye Dickson.
After attending elementary school in Luling, Texas, they moved to the Gulf Camp in New London, Texas. She was on the cheerleader squad in high school as well as the drama club. Her smile and enthusiasm brought her many friends.
Upon graduating, Jean attended business school, but before beginning a career, she met Henry Darrell Wilson in Overton, Texas, and they were married on November 30, 1951. The couple was blessed with a daughter and son who were her delight.
Jean joined the workplace and spent her career as a school secretary at Jodi McClure, an office manager at Central Freight Lines, bookkeeper at Diamond Specialists, and greeter at Rader Funeral Home. She took pride in each of her positions.
It was while she was attending Trinity Baptist Church that she accepted Jesus Christ as her savior. She continued to grow as a Christian as she worshipped at First Baptist Church.
After retirement, she enjoyed activities with her children, grandchildren, and friends.
For the last four years, Jean enjoyed her Arabella Assisted Living community. She took pleasure in welcoming new residents with a warm smile and a guided tour to make them feel welcome to their new home. Many of the residents, the CNAs and other staff members became additions to her extended family.
Preceding Jean in death were her mother and father, her husband Darrell, her son Randy, one brother and four sisters.
Jean leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter and son-in-law, Vicky and John Waldie; granddaughters and husbands Jana and Tim Simmons, Laura and Keith Isaac, Heather and Wayne Gatlin and Halee’ and Bill Moore. In addition she leaves her great-grandchildren Brittney, Madison, Jodi, Morgan, Maizie, Karter, Kimber, Zowie, Barrett, and Remi Shay.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the church or charity of your choice in Jean’s name.
