Jean (Ohrnstedt) Woolverton, 91, of Plainville, Conn., wife of Gene F. Woolverton for more than 63 years, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Born on Dec. 5, 1927 in New Britain, Conn., she was one of two daughters to the late Maurice and Marie (Retz) Ohrnstedt. Raised in Bristol, Conn., she was a 1945 graduate of Bristol High School on the Memorial Boulevard, and went on to work at the former New Britain Machine Company for the next 10 years. She then worked in the administration field for the Rourke-Eno Paper Company and retired from the Congregational Church of Plainville after 17 years as their head secretary.
Jean and Gene were married in 1955, and moved to Texas for two years, returning to Plainville, Conn. where they settled for the next 62 years and raised their family. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Plainville, Conn. until 1993, when she became a member of the Liberty Baptist Church in Bristol, Conn., where she leaves many friends. Her many interests include painting, sewing, quilting and rug braiding. She and Gene were longtime members of the Plainville Choral Society.
In addition to her husband, Gene, she leaves her son, Scott and his wife, Patti of Bristol; her daughter, Rebecca Bocon-Hyde of Lakeland, Fla.; two grandsons, Justin Woolverton of Pensacola, Fla. and Garrett Bocon of Tampa, Fla.; and her granddaughter, Cara Bocon, DVM of Lincoln, NB; her brother-in-law, Buford Woolverton and his wife, Marjorie; two sisters-in-law, Clara Smart of New Boston, and Dehlia Parsons of Plano. She also leaves her cousin, Evelyn Dudek of East Burke, Vt. and her three very dear friends, Janet (Nelson) Bennett, Bette (Cooney) Smulski and Barbara (LeBlanc) Buchanan, whose friendships span six decades.
She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and George Olson, and her nephew, Donald Olson.
Jean may be remembered with contributions to the Smyrna Baptist Church, PO Box 671, Mount Enterprise, TX 75681.
A grave side service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the Holleman Cemetery in Oak Flat Community.
