Graveside services for Mrs. Jean Moye, 93, of Henderson, formerly of Artesia, New Mexico, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Woodbine Cemetery in Artesia, New Mexico with Jason Taylor officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Terpening and Sons Funeral Home in Arteisia, New Mexico.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the cemetery.
A register book will be available for family and friends to sign from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Moye passed from this life on Tuesday, August. 31, 2021 at her daughter’s residence in Good Springs. She as born August 9, 1928.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
