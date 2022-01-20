Funeral services for Mr. Jay Maxwell “Max” Townley, 29, will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at First Methodist Church of Henderson. Internment will follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Emmanuel Mawa, Brady Brian, Deveron Powell, Jordan Scott, Jordan Walls, Tyler Spry and Jonathan Cox.
Max, passed from this earth on January 15th, 2022, at his home in Kilgore, Texas. He was born on July 28th, 1992, to his loving parents, Joey and Aleesa Townley and sister, Aleigh Townley.
He was a graduate of Henderson High School in the Class of 2011. There, he was on the baseball team for 4 years. He then went on to play baseball at Richland College and the University of The Ozarks, before graduating from the University of Texas at Tyler in 2015, with his Bachelor of Business Administration and Marketing. He then began working with his father at their family business and at the time of his death, was the CEO of Townley Lumber Company.
Max met Johanna, the love of his life, in 2016. They were married on December 4th, 2021, and began their wonderful life together, with great plans for their future. Their family included their three much loved fur babies, Fitz, Dolly and Kissy. He was a strong believer in God and family, and together, they moved forward to conquer the world.
With a great love for the outdoors, Max enjoyed hunting and fishing, but also enjoyed his Xbox, learning to play the guitar and spending quality time with friends and family. He never got tired of learning new things, which made him remarkably interesting to spend time with. Max was a genuine, selfless man, who never met a stranger. A loyal friend to those who knew him. He had a giving heart and was always there for anyone in need.
Max was preceded in death by his grandparents, Billy Ray Townley and Shirley Townley Nelson and Richard “Buster” Hacker and Tege Hacker.
Survivors include his wife, Johanna Romero Townley of Kilgore; parents Joey and Aleesa (Hacker) Townley of Henderson; sister, Aleigh Townley of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; grandfather, Gene Nelson of Henderson; aunt and uncle, Missy Hacker and Steve Green of Henderson; Mother-In-Law, Mary Diaz; and Sister-In-Law, Keyri Romero.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ultimate High School Fishing Team in memory of Mr. Jay Maxwell "Max" Townley at 115 PR 6071 Carthage, Texas 75633; and/or Rusk County Pets Alive at https://www.ruskcountypetsalive.org/max-townley.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com
