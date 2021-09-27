Jared Chadwick Henderson, a devoted Christian, Father, Son and Brother was born on August 24, 1976 in Long Beach, California to Bob and Sue Henderson. Jared joined his heavenly father on September 21, 2021.
Jared was always the life of the party. He, his father and his son all share the same magnetic personality that everyone wanted to be a part of. Jared grew up in San Diego, California and became a huge Chargers fan before moving to Henderson in 1988.
Jared is survived by his son Brennon Henderson, who is stationed on the USS Roosevelt in Bremerton, WA. His parents, Bob and Sue Henderson of Henderson. His devoted sister, Cinny Pike and her husband Jason of Henderson. Two nephews, Dustyn Pike of McKinney and Caleb Pike of Henderson. Jared is also survived by his loving fiancé, Amy Anderson and her four daughters Jordan, Jerilyn, Kaitlyn and Maddy Anderson all of Carthage.
Jared was a loyal friend and loved by so many. Although heaven gained a new angel, those that knew and loved Jared will agree that our lives are better for him having been in it and our lives will never be the same without his contagious personality and humor.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to be made to St. Judes and Shriners Children’s Hospital.
