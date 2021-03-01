Janie Ruth Jamerson was born on March 8, 1948, in Rusk County, TX. She served her Savior faithfully until He called her home on March 24, 2021.
Janie is preceded in death by her son Terry Lynn Jamerson, her parents Mozelle and Frank Nix, and her brothers Charlie Nix and B.J. Nix.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Roy Lynn Jamerson, her sister Rozella Mansinger and her husband Ed. She is also going to be missed by a several nieces and nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Janie married the love of her life on September 1, 1968 in Henderson, TX. She was a devoted mother to their son Terry up until his passing. She was a member Hallsville OES #995 since 2002. She filled her days loving on all the nieces, nephews, and children that came as the family grew.
Graveside services will be on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Crims Chapel Cemetery, at 2 pm. Rev. Marion Coon will be officiating services. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hallsville OES #995.
