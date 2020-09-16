Funeral services for Mrs. Janice E. Drummond, 69, of Henderson, was held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Dr. David Higgs and Rev. Johnny Newton officiating. Interment is scheduled at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Grove Hill Memorial Park in Dallas. Visitation will be from 9:30 until service time one hour before the service. Mrs. Drummond passed away September 11, 2020 in Tyler. She was born October 1, 1950 in Dallas to the late Cecil Glenn and Opal Vivian Richards.
Janice was retired from the Henderson Independent School District, having worked in several capacities as an Administrative Assistant.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Henderson.
Survivors include: her husband, Ralph Drummond of Henderson; son, Corey Drummond and wife Aricka of Springfield, MO, and daughter, Casey Cook and husband Brian of Tyler; grandchildren, Jayden, Bella, and Resi, and numerous other family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Freeman, Wade Watson, Jimmy Watson, Chad Boatwright, Sam Harris, Clint Harris, Larry Luce, Richard Cooper, Hardy Dotson, Keith Collins, Mark Dowden, and Jim Drummond. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.