Janet “Jan” Gatlin Summers passed away on May 7, 2021, in The Woodlands, Texas. She was born to Allen and Pauline Gatlin on August 14, 1952, in Henderson, Texas.
Jan studied at Kilgore Junior College and earned her Bachelor of Science - Education degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. Jan started her teaching career at A&M Consolidated ISD in College Station as an elementary music teacher, and one year later married her high school sweetheart Jimmy. They lived in College Station for three more years until he graduated from Texas A&M University. Jan & Jimmy then moved to Dickinson, Texas in 1978 where they set up their home and began establishing roots in the community. Jan continued her teaching career with Clear Creek ISD this time teaching Kindergarten. After taking time off to stay home and raise her two boys, she started back teaching in 1992 and had a long 26 year career teaching Music at Silbernagel Elementary in Dickinson. She touched the lives of so many students and staff members that walked the halls of Silbernagel and created many lifelong friendships. Jan was also the pianist for many years at Dickinson First United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church of Dickinson, Highlands Baptist of LaMarque, and then finishing her accompanist career again at Dickinson First United Methodist Church. Her piano playing was truly a gift and a blessing to others. Jan had a love of all things Aggie. Although she did not graduate from Texas A&M, she was considered an honorary Aggie and loved attending Aggie Football games with her family.
Jan will be truly missed by all who knew her. She had the gift of making everyone feel special. She had such a contagious personality, incredible sense of humor and a caring spirit. Her loving heart made every encounter a blessing for those who crossed her path.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Paula Gatlin and Susan Gatlin Lundgren.
She leaves behind her loving husband and high school sweetheart of 45 years, Jimmy Summers; son David Summers and wife Buffy of Frisco, TX; son Craig Summers and wife Diane of Katy, TX; granddaughters Emileigh and Hayley Summers of Katy; brother-in-law Steve Lundgren and wife Diane; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be David Summers, Craig Summers, David Odom, Steve Lundgren, Dr. James Pierce, and Eric Torrence. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Harkreader, Bill Brown, Cliff Cano, and Gehrig Boone.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 12 from 5-8 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. A Celebration of Jan’s Life will be Thursday, May 13 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Dickinson.
There will also be visitation held Sunday, May 16 from 3-5 p.m. at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with a graveside service on Monday, May 17 at 11 a.m. at Concord Cemetery in Rusk County with Jimmy Watson officiating.
Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jan Summers Memorial Music Scholarship Fund through the Dickinson Education Foundation at P.O. Drawer Z, Dickinson, TX 77539.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
