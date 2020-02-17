Ms. Jane DeLavega Roldan, 59, of Henderson, passed from this life on February 12, 2020, at her residence surrounded by loving family. She was born June 2, 1960, in Victoria, Texas to the late Ricardo and Maria Luisa (Cisneros) DeLavega and spent most all of her life in Rusk County. Ms. Roldan worked as a ranch hand and loved the outdoors, especially fishing. Her love for the outdoors also fed a desire to travel and take road trips. Ms. Roldan also enjoyed knitting and was a wonderful cook.
Survivors include her sons, Rudolpho Roldan and Felipe Roldan, both of Henderson, and Jesse Roldan of Ft. Worth; as well as a host of other family and friends.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
