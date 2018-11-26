Jana Renee Cowger was born Nov. 15, 1955, in Henderson, to James and Reva Cowger. In 1971, they moved to Longview and lived in the Spring Hill area.
After graduation, Jana worked as an airline reservationist for Braniff International Airlines in Kansas City, Mo. and Dallas. After four years, she returned to Longview to work for her father, who was a home builder.
In 1980 she met Mike Kuykendall, who shared her love of Corvettes and had just purchased the 1979 Corvette she had recently sold. Mike and Jana married in November of 1980 and welcomed Kortnee Rae to their happy home in July 1988.
When Kortnee started kindergarten at Spring Hill Elementary, Jana went with her as a volunteer. Thanks to Martha Mauldin, the principal and Rhonda Martin, the librarian, Jana was hired as the elmentary library aide when Rhonda moved to Rockwall.
The PK through second grade students (aka: her babies) knew where to come for a hug and a new library book. After seven years, Jana went to the intermediate campus to work with the third and fourth grade babies. Two years later, she left and began working at the Gregg County Health Department.
Jana passed away Nov. 22, 2018, at her residence in Longview.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; daughter, Kortnee Schubert and her husband Kyle; grandchildren: James, who loves trains, Legos and drawing; Emery, who loves pink, ponies and dancing; Elyse, who loves purple, playing with her babies and cooking in her kitchen center; and a brother.
Her life would not have been the same without the following people: Martha Mauldin and Dr. Lewis Browne, who allowed me to have the best jobs that anyone could have ever imagined; Rhonda Martin, Diane Pearson, Sharyn Usey, Tammy Dishman, Michelle Skyrme, Dorothy Walker, Sherry Fisher, Debra Wallace, Kristi Reynolds, Sheila Rainer, Tonya (Reel) Griffith, Derold Miller, and Judy McKnight.
Thank you to Dr. John and Dr. Spillman and the nurses and staff at Texas Oncology and Hearts Way Hospice. If you said a prayer, sent a card or requested my family to be placed on your church’s prayer list — thank you. In lieu of flowers or plants, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
A time of visitation with Jana’s family will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at the Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, TX.
A service to celebrate Jana’s Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at the Chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Spanhanks officiating. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Longview.
