Funeral services for Mr. James William “Slick” Allred, 88, of Henderson, will be held at 10a.m., Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Dr. David Higgs officiating. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5–7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mr. Allred passed from this life on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Henderson. He was born on September 27, 1933, to the late Ben Seymour and Maudie Ann Caraway Allred in the Fair Play Community.
Mr. Allred retired as a Maintenance Technician for Made Rite Dr. Pepper of Longview and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ben Allred; and sisters, Nadine Vest and Hazel Williams.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Rosemary Allred; children, Karen Johnson and husband Jeff of Longview, Angela Seiber and husband Terry of Henderson, and Brandon Allred and wife Aracely of Henderson; 8 grandchildren, Colten Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Chloe Floyd, Jacob Johnson, Cainan Seiber, Gavin Allred, Romeo Cavazos, and Isabella Allred; and 3 great-grandchildren, Jamison Vest, Jaxyn Floyd, and Logan Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Colten Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Cainan Seiber, Gavin Allred, and Romeo Cavazos.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
