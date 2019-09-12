James Richard Brumley, 61, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019. He was born in Colorado Springs, Colol. on Oct. 23, 1957 to Jack and Joy Ruth Brumley.
Genuine and loving, Richard’s personable nature invited others get along with him. Rick was unique, personable, and he was going to be himself no matter the circumstances, which often caused those around him to either be continuously laughing or crying. Generosity flowed freely from his heart, whatever the need; he had an innocent view of the world and a simple, uncontaminated love for people.
Taking after his father, he was quite the jokester, and few situations arose that Richard failed to provide a quip or witticism that brought many laughs, if not for the joke itself, for his authentic way of relaying the story. Rick loved family, and he was unconditionally devoted to them, always cherishing his time spent with them. He was a proud son, brother, and nephew, but Richard adored his children and grandbabies. They were his world, and he doted on them. Rick leaves behind a legacy of smiles, love and memories that will be forever cherished by his loved ones.
Left to honor his memory are his loving children, Skyler Brumley and wife, Grace, of Baton Rouge, La. and Ivy Brumley of Warren; mother, Joy Ruth Brumley; brothers, Jack Brumley and wife, Angie, of Beaumont, Larry Brumley of Silsbee, and Ronnie Brumley and wife, Kathy, of Beaumont; sister, Donna Harris and husband, Ed, of Silsbee; grandchildren, Wyatt Brumley and Allie Brumley; uncle, Tim “Red Bird” Arnold of Henderson; mother of his children, Angela Brumley Smith of Warren; best friend, James Schneider of Lumberton; and a host of extended family, friends and loved ones.
Preceding Richard in death is his father, Jack Brumley and brother, Ivy Joe Brumley.
Visitation with family and friends was held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Grace Church, 1130 U.S. Highway 69, Kountze, TX. Richard’s life honoring service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, also at the church, and burial to follow at Hardin Memorial Park, Silsbee.
