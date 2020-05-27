James Prater of Henderson, Texas passed away on May 20, 2020.
He was born May 10, 1948 in Ypsilanti, Michigan. He spent most of his childhood in El Paso, before settling in East Texas.
He retired from Shanco Insulation in Longview, Texas. He was dedicated and took pride in the work he accomplished. He enjoyed fishing, music, and shooting pool at Leon’s. He loved playing poker with his long time friend, Mike Taylor. Had the time of his life attending Woodstock in 1969. He was easy going, kindhearted, and loved playing pranks on family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Prater, and his mother and step-father Dora and Bob Polson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vicky Prater; his son James Edward T. Prater, step-daughter, Stephanie Harber; grandchildren, Krista and Trevor Prater and Bella and Beth Harber; great-grandchildren, Skyla Prater and Cali Prater. His uncle Ventura and wife Rita Moreno of El Paso; his aunt “Kat” Kathleen Smith of Britton, MI; his brother-in-laws, Jerry and Linnie Robertson, as well as many extended family.
Special thanks for Dr. Baher M. Elahwagi, Dr. D. Scott Brazell, and Rita Loud P.A. Family would also like to thank Merissa Floyd, with Traditions Health Hospice, she showed compassion, love, and kindness as his nurse during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity that supports disabled Veterans.
Arrangements are being handled by Rader Funeral Home, Henderson.
A private memorial will be held at a future date.
