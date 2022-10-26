Costlow

Graveside services for Mr. James ‘Pete’ Costlow, 81, of New Salem, will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at New Salem Cemetery with Glenn Hohmann and Heath Haley officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the funeral home.

