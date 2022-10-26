Graveside services for Mr. James ‘Pete’ Costlow, 81, of New Salem, will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at New Salem Cemetery with Glenn Hohmann and Heath Haley officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mr. Costlow passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 20, 1941, in Houston, to Alvis Owen and Winnie Velia (Rankin) Costlow. He was the owner of the Costlow Sawmill in New Salem where he worked for over 30 years. Pete was a lifelong resident of New Salem and loved being at home surrounded by his family. He enjoyed hunting and fishing whenever he got the chance. Pete loved to grow produce in his garden, especially peas and watermelons. He was a member of the Church of Christ and enjoyed listening to gospel music whenever he could. He would call all his children and his brothers, every Sunday, to make sure they could watch the preacher on television.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvis and Winnie Costlow, children, Joe Clay “Butch” Costlow, Robin Lynn Morgan, James Costlow, Patricia Costlow; brothers, Donal Costlow, Bob Costlow, Gary Costlow, and Ralph Costlow.
Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Lela “Sis” (Hodges) Costlow; children, Karon Linthicum, Glenn Hohmann and wife Deb, Tracy Hohmann and wife Toni, R.D. Reece and wife Marcie; Tammy Mendoza and husband Michael, Janet Milam and husband Ben, Christie Hyman and husband Chad; brothers, David Costlow and Terry Costlow, and sister Lisa Ann Costlow; twenty four grandchildren, fifty eight great-grandchildren, five great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be R.D. Reece, Tracy Hohmann, Dustin Maines, Eric Maines, Ben Milam, Michael Mendoza, Jacob Reece, and Justin Mendoza. Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Bisnette, Josiah Lemlin, Jeremy Trimble, and Jacob Masterson.
