Visitation for James Michael Simmons, 72, of Huntington will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home in Huntington, and Friday, July 2, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Henderson. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Henderson.
Interment will follow in the New Salem Cemetery in Henderson.
Mr. Simmons was born October 7, 1948 in Henderson, Texas and died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Lufkin. Services are being handled by Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
