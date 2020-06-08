Funeral services for James M. “Buster” Duran, 94, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday June 8, 2020 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Chapel with the Rev. David Luckert officiating. Interment will follow in Bridges Cemetery under the direction of Crawford–A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mr. Duran passed away Monday morning in Henderson Texas.
He was born July 11, 1925 in the Pine Hill Community to John Wylie (Jack) and Era Conway Duran. He attended the Pine Hill School and received his diploma from Henderson High School in 1942. After High School, he was drafted into World War II, where he fought bravely in the Battle of the Bulge. Upon returning from the war, Buster married his sweetheart, Jo Ruth Gossett (Duran). They were happily married for more than 64 years. They always enjoyed traveling together and listening to southern gospel music. Buster retired after 36 years of service working for the United States Postal Service. For many years he was an active and faithful member of Blossom Hill United Methodist Church. He was a lover of God, life, country and, family and he always enjoyed sharing a good story with his friends.
Buster was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jo Ruth; brothers, Aubrey Duran, Jack Duran, Charlie Duran, & Bill Duran; and sisters, Mertie Nell Duran and Hazel Hancock.
He is survived by his sisters, Doris Badunah of Ft Worth, Betty Johnson of Longview, nephew, Rick Hale and wife Tammy; great nephews, Ricky, Wyatt and Max Hale of Whitehouse, niece, Christy Duran of Henderson and numerous special nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Brooks, Rex Worl, Jeff Hale, Delbert Gossett, Max Hale, and Wyatt Hale. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Hale and Mark Brooks.
The family will receive visitors Monday after the interment at Blossom Hill United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blossom Hill United Methodist Church 10215 Hwy 79E, Henderson, Texas 75652; or Bridges Cemetery, 1307 Westwood, Henderson, Texas 75654.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.