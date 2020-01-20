Funeral services for Mr. James Leon King, age 92 of Mt. Enterprise will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Shady Grove Church of the Living God, 19750 County Road 3230, Cushing.
Burial will follow in the Talley Cemetery, Mt. Enterprise under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Mr. James Leon King was born in Mt. Enterprise, Texas on May 8, 1927 to the late Rueben and Emma (Johnson) King.
James attended the Pine Grove public schools in Mt. Enterprise, Texas.
He accepted the Lord at a early age and united with the Church of the Living God CWFF in Mt. Enterprise, Texas and later joined Shady Grove Church of the Living God, Cushing, Texas.
James was employed over 35 years with the Lone Star Feed Company in Nacogdoches, Texas.
James was preceded in death by his mother, Emma King; father, Rueben King; sisters, Gladys Marie and Doris Jessie; brothers, O’dell King, Rueben King, Jr., Willie B. King and Rayford King IV; and a son, Wayne King.
Leaving to cherish his memories a devoted wife of 66 years, Baby Doll (Blanton) King; three children: James E. King (Joyce); Diane McClenton (John) and Louis King (Carolyn) all of Mt. Enterprise, Texas; five grandchildren: Tyrone King, Aaron King, Wesley McClenton, Blake King and Reggie King; sister-in-law, Dorthea King; brother-in-law, Veo Jessie; several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing for Mr. King will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. King passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at his residence.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.