Funeral services for Mr. James Leon King, age 92 of Mt. Enterprise will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Shady Grove Church of the Living God, 19750 County Road 3230, Cushing. 

Burial will follow in the Talley Cemetery, Mt. Enterprise under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.

Mr. James Leon King was born in Mt. Enterprise, Texas on May 8,  1927  to  the  late Rueben and Emma (Johnson) King.

James  attended  the  Pine  Grove  public  schools  in  Mt. Enterprise,  Texas.

He accepted the Lord  at a  early  age  and  united  with the Church of the Living God CWFF in Mt. Enterprise, Texas and later joined   Shady  Grove  Church of  the  Living  God, Cushing, Texas.

James was employed over 35 years with the Lone Star Feed Company in Nacogdoches, Texas.

James  was preceded in death by his mother, Emma King;  father, Rueben King; sisters, Gladys Marie and Doris Jessie; brothers, O’dell King, Rueben King, Jr., Willie B. King and Rayford King IV;  and a son, Wayne King.

Leaving to cherish his memories a devoted wife of 66 years, Baby Doll (Blanton) King;   three children:  James E. King (Joyce);  Diane McClenton (John) and Louis King (Carolyn) all  of  Mt.  Enterprise,  Texas; five  grandchildren:  Tyrone King, Aaron King,  Wesley  McClenton, Blake King and Reggie King; sister-in-law, Dorthea King; brother-in-law, Veo Jessie; several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. 

 Public viewing for Mr. King will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. King passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at his residence.

