James Kenneth Haskins passed away February 14, 2020. He was 78. Kenneth was born on September 20, 1941 in Arp, Texas.
Kenneth is remembered as a giving soul. To give what ever he had was his hearts content. He always needed to be around an abundance of people. Kenneth was always on the go; he spread a comical display and offered his hand to individuals.
He worked for Sonoco for over 20 years and later worked for Circle Tire and Eddie’s body shop.
He was adored by his family, friends and with no doubt left an everlasting impression with strangers. Kenneth was and still is everybody’s valentine.
In rest with our lord and savior is a great man, son, brother, father, uncle, cousin and honored friend.
Mr. Haskins was preceded in death by his twin brothers: Herman Ray and Harold Jay Haskins.
Kenneth is survived by his daughters: Deborah Curlee of Edna, Texas; Teresa Garner of Henderson, Texas; son: Kenneth Wayne Haskins of Rosebud, Texas; brothers: Lawrence Haskins of Kilgore, Texas; Wayne Stokley of Corpus Christi, sisters: Jean Swank of Indiana and Judy Robling of Sinton, Texas; 4 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service for Kenneth will be held at a later date.
