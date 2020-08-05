Funeral services for Mr. James “Jimmy” Keeling, 86, of Tomball, formerly of Rusk County, will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Old Shiloh Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Orr officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., Saturday, August 8 at the church. Mr. Keeling passed away August 3, 2020, at Serenity’s Haven in Tomball.
He was born January 1, 1934 in Rusk County to the late Edgar and Gracie Keeling, and lived most of his life in the Houston area. He was a retired inspector at Cameron Iron Works in Houston. Jimmy loved to entertain his nieces and nephews with all manner of watersports. He also loved hunting and fishing, and enjoyed traveling. He still considered himself a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in the Jumbo community.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ray Keeling, Maurice Keeling, and Billy Wayne Keeling.
Survivors include: his sister-in-law, Ida Keeling; nieces and nephews, Larry Keeling and wife Phylis, Sherry Keeling Calfee, Catherine Staerkel and husband Mark, Billy Owen Keeling, and Donna Keeling Perry; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, and other family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Cemetery, c\o Mary Rice, 11336 FM 840 E, Mt. Enterprise, TX 75681. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
