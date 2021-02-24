James ‘Jim’ ‘J.L..’ Spain, age 93, of Lewisville passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Medical City Hospital of Lewisville.
James was born on January 3, 1928 to Delzie Spain and Velma Jones Spain, in Rusk County, Texas, near Henderson. After graduating from Gaston High School, he served in the United States Army in 1946-1947, and later attended Kilgore Jr. College. He married Dorothy Amanda Nethery on June 13, 1954, in Milam, Texas. They lived in Denton, Texas, and while there, James worked at Chance Vought Aircraft and attended North Texas State University, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts in 1958. The family moved to Lewisville in 1960, joined First Methodist Church, and James began his new job teaching drafting and woodworking at Carrollton High School. In 1966, he received a Master of Education degree from North Texas. He then accepted an offer to return to Vought Aircraft / LTV, where he worked as a Tool Designer until his retirement.
James designed and built their home in Lewisville, completing it in 1965, with the help of a teacher friend, family and a few professionals. He enjoyed being with family and friends, Ranger’s baseball, woodworking, solving Sudoku puzzles and feeding birds.
He is survived by wife of almost 67 years, Dorothy Nethery Spain; daughter Joy Spain Pulver and husband Troy; daughter Catherine Spain Campbell and husband David; son James Frederick Spain; grandchildren Erin Pulver Strange and husband Jacob; Wyatt Pulver and wife Chelsea; Trent Pulver and wife Melissa; James Campbell, Ryan Spain and Angela Spain, and by ten great-grandchildren. Also by his sisters Louise Wade; Joan Hodkinson and husband John; Barbara Davis and husband Charles; and by numerous nephews and nieces.
James was preceded in death by his parents, and by his sister, Doris Cheney and husband Rev. John Cheney, and by his brother-in-law Ernest Wade, Jr.
A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church, in Lewisville, on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:30 am. There will be a time of visitation for 1 hour prior to the service.
The internment service is scheduled for Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, at 1:30 p.m.
