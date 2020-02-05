Funeral services for Mr. James Earl Neal, age 68 of Henderson was held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Mother Zion Baptist Church, 403 Redbud Street, Henderson. Burial followed in the Antioch Memorial Gardens, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Mr. James Earl Neal was born on April 16,1951 to the late Willie Neal Sr. and Mary Dixon Neal in Rusk County, Texas. He joined Mother Zion Baptist Church at an early age and was educated at Hill High School in Henderson, Texas.
James worked at Henderson Clay - Brick Plant in the early seventies and later moved to the logging business. James worked in logging with Robert Porter Logging for 30 years until his health failed.
James was preceded in death by his parents: Willie Neal Sr. and Mary Dixon Neal; one brother: Wilford Lee Neal and one sister: Annie Neal McDaniels.
James gained his Eternal Wings on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at home in Henderson, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patrice Mapps Neal of Henderson, Texas; son; James B. Mapps (Logan) of Kilgore, Texas; daughter: Kimberly Neal Garland (C. Darrell) of Henderson, Texas; one step-son: Cedrick L. Mapps (Reba) of Henderson, Texas; eleven grandchildren: Brant Mapps, Jasmine Mapps, Cornilius Simon Moore, Alyessa M. Mapps , Aidan Mapps, Elijah J. Mapps, Kera Reyne, Jersie Mapps, Gracie Mapps, Jaylon Garland and JaCorey Garland; five great grandchildren: Dallas M. Mapps, Taelyn Simon Moore, Jade Simon Moore, Jakobe Simon Moore, Zakden Simon Moore; three brothers: Earnest Neal of Henderson, Texas; Dois Neal (Mary) of Mt. Pleasant, Texas and Willie Neal, of Henderson, Texas; three sisters: Ola Williams of San Diego, California; Opal Trimble of Henderson, Texas and Claudia Hall (Alford) of Henderson, Texas and host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Public viewing for Mr. Neal was held Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.