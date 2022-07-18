James Clinton Suggs, husband, father, grandfather, and church leader passed away on July 6, 2022. He was 89. Jim grew up in the East Texas oil fields near Henderson, Texas. He was a gifted student journalist who graduated from Gaston High School in 1950.
Jim earned a Bachelor of Divinity at Brite Divinity School at TCU in 1958 and embarked on a long and prestigious career serving the church and people that he loved. Of his many posts he served as Associate Regional Minister of the CC(DOC) in the Southwest (1969-1973), (1973-1978), Executive Director of the Texas Conference of Churches (1978-1982), Regional Minister of the CC(DOC) in the Southwest (1982-1989.
Jim met Mary Lynell Burgess in the third grade. They fell in love in high school and married after Lynell finished a degree at North Texas State University in 1953. Jim and Lynell had two children, Laura and James Dale. Lynell died suddenly in 1982.
While serving as the Director of the Texas Conference of Churches in Austin, Jim met the talented Gail Moore. Jim and Gail married in 1983 and enjoyed life’s adventures for the next 39 years. Jim and Gail resided in Carlsbad, CA, Austin, TX and Lake City, CO during retirement. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Lottie Mae Suggs, and by wife Lynell Burgess Suggs. His is survived by his wife, Gail Moore Suggs, daughter Laura Keal (Brad), son James Dale (Shelly) and grandchildren Amy, Julia, Molly, Grace and Jessica, and great grandchildren Kaelynn, Ava, Marlee, Natalie, Eli and Amelia. He is survived by many loving members of Gail’s family as well.
A brief Graveside Service will take place at Lakewood Memorial Park in Henderson, TX, on Tuesday, July 19, at 11 a.m. A “Celebration of Life” will take place at Shepherd of the Hills Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Austin, TX, on Sunday, July 31 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts or donations can be made to TCU.Advancement, Lynell Burgess Suggs Memorial Scholarship Fund, TCU Box 297044, Ft. Worth, TX 76129.
