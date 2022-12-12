Goggan

James Clinton Goggan was born May 15, 1937 in Henderson, TX to Benjamin “B.F.” and Ida Oppelt Goggan Jr. He passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the age of 85 years.

James grew up in Henderson, TX and graduated from Henderson High School in 1955. He continued his education at Texas Tech where he completed a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and then completed a master’s degree in Engineering Administration at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX. James married Marilyn Warren on February 17, 1962, in Lubbock, TX. The couple lived in Dallas, TX, Chesterfield, MO, and later made their home near Washington, MO. Their marriage was blessed with two children.