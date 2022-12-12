James Clinton Goggan was born May 15, 1937 in Henderson, TX to Benjamin “B.F.” and Ida Oppelt Goggan Jr. He passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the age of 85 years.
James grew up in Henderson, TX and graduated from Henderson High School in 1955. He continued his education at Texas Tech where he completed a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and then completed a master’s degree in Engineering Administration at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX. James married Marilyn Warren on February 17, 1962, in Lubbock, TX. The couple lived in Dallas, TX, Chesterfield, MO, and later made their home near Washington, MO. Their marriage was blessed with two children.
James worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. for many years. In 1982, he founded Telcom Appraisal, which he owned and operated for several years. James and his wife were also founders of Missouri River Christian Broadcasting, Inc, a radio station serving East Central Missouri. James served as the station’s President and General Manager. From a young age, James was active with Boy Scouts of America, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He remained involved throughout his life and served as Scoutmaster of Troop 321. James was also a member of American Society of Appraisers and served as an elder at Augusta Bible Church in Augusta, MO. James was committed to his faith in Jesus Christ and loved to spend time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his parents, B.F. and Ida Goggan; parent-in-laws, William and Mary Ransberger Warren; his beloved wife of nearly 58 years, Marilyn Goggan; granddaughter, Frances Greene; and brother-in-law, Horace Wharton.
He is survived by one son, Kent Goggan, and wife Laura of Grapevine, TX; one daughter, Laura Ellen Greene, and husband Richard of Valparaiso, IN; four grandchildren: Kenton Greene, Amberleigh Greene, Sarah Jackson (husband, Christopher), and Jackson Greene; one sister, Laurie Wharton of Dallas, TX; sister-in-law, Ellen Sedberry and husband Tom of Austin, TX; other relatives and many dear friends.
Burial will be held at the Henderson City Cemetery in Henderson, TX, on Monday, December 12 at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will be held later in December in Washington, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Moody Radio, 820 N. LaSalle Blvd. Chicago, IL 60610.
The Goggan family is served by Oltmann Funeral Home in Washington, MO and Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson, TX.
