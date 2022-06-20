James Cannon Barry, by the grace of God, the activity of the Holy Spirit and the kindness of Christ, entered into eternity on June 14, 2022.
Those who desire to remember Jimmy are encouraged to contribute to the Kay Barry PTA Scholarship fund at Kilgore College, Kilgore, TX.
The contact for this fund is Amber Kinsey at 903-988-7523.
Cards of condolence may also be sent to Kay, Ginger, and Shannon Barry at 2912 Roy Road, Tyler, TX 75707.
