Funeral Services for Mr. James “Buzzy” Boyd, 81, of Mt. Enterprise, will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Jordan Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Heights Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.

Visitation will be one hour before the service at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Mt. Enterprise.

