Funeral Services for Mr. James “Buzzy” Boyd, 81, of Mt. Enterprise, will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Jordan Rogers officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Heights Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be one hour before the service at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Mt. Enterprise.
Mr. Boyd passed from this life on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in Mt. Enterprise. He was born on July 19, 1941, in Pasadena, TX, to the late Alvin “Sonny” and Julia Savannah Boyd. He served his country in the US Navy from 1959-1961, and was a self-employed cabinet maker by trade. He loved his grandkids and great-grandkids, and was known as the “candyman” at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a member for well over 40 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Dora Lynn Boyd; son James Alvin Boyd; and sister Wanda Shannon, and also her husband Ray Shannon.
Survivors include: his wife of 60 years Mary Katherine Boyd; daughter Tammy Sallee and husband Bobby, and son Randy Boyd and wife Susan, all of Mt. Enterprise; brother Larry Boyd and wife Alice of Elgin; nine grandchildren, Steven Sallee, Julia Channing Rogers, Trevor Sallee, Macie Boyd, Cody Boyd, Jacob Boyd, Jesse Boyd, Brooklyn Boyd, and Stephanie Brumlow; 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Johnny Penney, Kenneth Miley, Eddie Turner, Ricky Wittner, Ricki Keeling, and Ray Arnold.
