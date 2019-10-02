On Sunday, September 29, 2019 James Bobby Wright shred his earthly shell, took up his heavenly wings and went home to be with our heavenly father. “J.B.” or “Bobby” as his friends called him passed away peacefully in his home in Henderson, Texas with family at his side.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Tommy and Gladys Wright; his sister, Clotele Hall and a brother, Billy Henry.
“Bobby” is survived by the love of his life Bernice (who he married in a double wedding ceremony with their very best friends Britt and Jackie Meek on June 6, 1950). His two children: Bobby Keith Wright (wife-Wanda), Lisa Karen Wright Parault (husband - Alver Ray). Four Grandchildren; Teresa Wright Blom (husband - David), Justin Tabor (wife - Allie), Bobby Christopher Wright, and Tiffany Parault Allen ( husband - Daniel). He also left behind to cherish his memory ten great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and loads of cousins and friends.
Bobby was born on August 26, 1929 in Chestnut, Louisiana and served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict in 1952-1953. He retired from South Central Bell Telephone Company after a long hard career as a supervisor.
As an avid fisherman and hunter Bobby loved his God, his Country, his Wife, his family (his children and grandchildren always put a big smile on his face) and the great outdoors.
He will be dearly missed.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bobby’s granddaughter Tiffany Allen who was his lead caregiver for eight years, They would also like to say thank you to Traditions Health represented by Michelle and Merissa.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10 am at Rader Funeral home Henderson, Texas with visitation on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6 - 8 pm. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.