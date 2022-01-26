Mr. Jamaxie “Big Mack” Hill, age 65, of Henderson, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, in Henderson, Texas. Jamaxie was born in Henderson, Texas, on Saturday, December 1, 1956, to Virgil Smith and Willis Myrl Hill-Anthony.
He attended schools in Henderson and graduated with the Henderson High School Class of 1975. On June 12, 2006, Jamaxie and Cynthia Warren Hill were united in holy matrimony.
“Big Mack” was a truck driver for 25 years and also worked for Swirlway and Boral Brick for a number of years.
Jamaxie is preceded in death by his father, Virgil Smith; and grandparents, Ms. Woodie B. King, Mr. Otis Hill, and Ms. Cecil Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memories; wife, Cynthia Warren Hill; daughters, Jamayia Hill, Kimberly Warren; son, Gabriel Warren; sister, Patricia Anthony(Johnny); step-sisters, Margaret Murphy and Dorothy Johnson; step Brothers, Larry Anthony (Catherine), Lewis Anthony(Tiffany), Willie Centers(Beverly); mother, Willis Myrl Hill-Anthony, 5 grandchildren; nephew and niece, Corry Walton and Domonique Warren; great niece and nephew, Ariane Walton and Cordavion Walton.
A public viewing will be held Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from noon until 5 p.m., at Southern Funeral Home, 604 Wilson Street, Henderson TX.
Graveside Services will be held Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Pine Grove Cemetery, 6459 FM 840, Henderson, TX.
