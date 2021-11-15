Jacquelyn Louise Instine, ‘Jackie’, was born in Springfield, Ohio to Floyd L. and Kathryn L. Needles. Her father was a Lt. Colonel in the US Army during WWII and Korea. As a military child, she resided at many military bases in the US. As a teenager in Springfield, Ohio while attending high school, Jackie met ‘Rusty’ Russell Doyle Instine. Their commitment to one another produced 3 children, Renee Louise Truncale, Randall LaRoi Instine, and Rodman Bayne Instine and almost 66 years of marriage. Jackie attended nursing school, but finally found her calling in education. In moves to California (1967) and Texas (1974), she continued her education, receiving a Master’s Degree in Education and worked in the school systems in Palmdale, California and Henderson, Texas. In her almost 30-year career with Henderson ISD, she taught grades 1-3 and special education including homebound children. She enjoyed family and cooking in her retirement. Jackie loved her church family at The Church of the Nazarene in Henderson. She was a true believer, and her faith was evident. She joined her heavenly father on November 4, 2021, at about 11:10 a.m., surrounded by family and her passing was peaceful.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Rusty, her parents, and her daughter, Renee.
She leaves behind two sons Randy Instine and wife Sharen, AZ and Rod Instine and wife Angie, TX; a son-in-law Pete Truncale, TX; a brother Robert Needles, OH, a sister Kaye Mink with Randy Ireland, OH and a sister-in-law Barb Turpin, OH; numerous nieces and nephews; 9 grandchildren, Brad Truncali and wife Amanda, TX, Tara Instine, TX, Jessica Jett and husband Daryl, TX, Matthew Benton, CO, Chris Instine, TX, Alisha Benton, MN, Blake Instine and wife Kaeli, TX, Hunter Instine, AZ, Landon Instine, AZ; 14 great grandchildren and numerous cousins, friends and precious other loved ones.
Jackie would have wanted a special thank you expressed to her loving caregivers, Mrs. Beverly Lott and Mrs. Gracie Briscoe. Her comfort and long battle with Bronchiolitis Obliterans Organizing Pneumonia (BOOP) was made bearable by your loving kindness over these last years. In her final weeks, Beverly was her constant companion and gave her loving compassion beyond measure.
Thank you as well to the Autumn Leaves Nursing Facility and Angel-Care Hospice for the nurses and aides that made her final days peaceful and without pain, especially, Kirk, Keri, Jessica, and Joy, along with Donna and Robert. Finally, thank you Tara and Jessie for comforting your grandma in her final hours, she was blessed by your love.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Lakewood Memorial Park under direction of Rader Funeral Home.
