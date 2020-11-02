Funeral services for Mrs. Jacqueline Rucker, 87, of Bentonville, Arkansas will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Bill Kuykendall officiating. Interment will follow at Danville Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Rucker passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Bentonville. She was born May 26, 1933 in Kilgore, Texas to Henry and Lottie (Still) Walker. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Walker; mother and step-father, Lottie Vaughn and John; husband, Vance Rucker Sr.; sisters, Mary Rucker, Charlotte Vickers; and brother, Joe Henry Walker.
She is survived by her sons, Vance Rucker Jr., Curtis Rucker, Bruce Rucker, Preston Rucker; brother, Foy Walker, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
