Celebration of Life services for Mr. Jackie Paul “Sprout” Shaw, 74, of Henderson, will be at 2 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Bro. David Dumas officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Mr. Shaw passed away July 26, 2021, at his residence. He was born March 15, 1947 in Marlin, TX to the late Viola and Ernest Shaw. Jackie “Sprout” met Paula Athey in Waco, TX. They married on April 25, 1975, and enjoyed 46 wonderful years together. He retired from Texas Utilities, having worked as a mechanic at the Martin Lake plant in Tatum, TX. Sprout loved to laugh and joke and was known by many for his smile. He also enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Marcus, Robert, Cecil, and David Ross, and Betty Casey.
Survivors include: his wife, Paula Kay (Athey) Shaw of Henderson; children, Jackie Shaw, Jr. and wife Gina of Henderson, Paula Montgomery and husband Martin of Allen, Dennis Shaw of Henderson, and Kayla Bullock and husband Todd of Henderson; twelve grandchildren, Landon Shaw, Brandal Shaw, Joshua Shaw, Phillip Shaw, Kassi Ackerman, Spencer Montgomery, Hailey Enriquez, Colton Shaw, Drew Bullock, Ty Montgomery, Adam Bullock, and Raylyn Bullock; eighteen great-grandchildren, Victoria Fuller, Brady Fuller, Danny Fuller, Julissa Sherman, Joshua Shaw, Jr., Corey Shaw, Eli Enriquez, Adaleigh Enriquez, Khloe Shaw, Chloe Shaw, Jaden Shaw, Drew Bullock, Jr., Levi Montgomery, Tally Bullock, Benjamon Ackerman, Kaisen Enriquez, Luke Montgomery, Evelyn Ackerman, in addition to two on the way, Liam Enriquez and Mila Montgomery, and one great-great-grandchild, Lorelei Freeman; he’s also fondly remembered by his siblings, Phillip Shaw and wife Evelyn, Hilda Shermer, Billy Shaw, Sr. and wife Deanie, and Pamela Garrison and husband Gary, and many other relatives whom he dearly loved.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Hospice of East Texas for their care of Sprout.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
