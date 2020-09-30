A celebration of the life of Mrs. Jackie Lu Long, 62, of Nacogdoches, formerly of Henderson, will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Roy Culley officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mrs. Long passed from this life September 26, 2020 at her residence.
She was born August 6, 1958 in Clute to the late Sam and Lena (Peavy) Wooley. Mrs. Long spent most of her life in Henderson before moving to Nacogdoches in 2000. She was the owner and operator of a daycare for 15 years where she took care of a lot of children. She was an excellent mother, homemaker, and wife to Martin and enjoyed spending time with him. She also loved to go to the ocean.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Joe Wooley, John Wooley, Royce Wooley and Joyce Wallace.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Martin Long of Nacogdoches; children, Amee Drahos and husband Chris of Huntington, Scott Collins and girlfriend Casey Goode of El Paso; grandchildren, Jacqueline Cloutier, Andre Cloutier, Haley Drahos all of Huntington, Aaron Collins, Shaylee Collins both of El Paso; sisters, Elaine Harrell and husband Ray of Henderson, and Peggy Irvine and husband Glenn of Dallas; long time best friend and sister, Judy Easley of Tatum; her kitty babies, Sage and Cosmo; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Campanella and Bryan Dawson.Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
