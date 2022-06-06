Mr. Jackie 'Jaybird' Williams, 44, of Tyler, formerly of Henderson, entered into God’s eternal home, on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Tyler. Due to an inherited kidney syndrome, after many years of dialysis, his health issues compounded. As a result, his earthly struggles ended.
Jay was born on July 14, 1977, in Marshall, Texas, to Jackie Dale Williams, Sr. and Vera (Moore) Williams. He was raised and received his education in Hallsville, Texas. He had a lifelong love of sports. As a young man he played baseball, football, and basketball. He also participated in Tae Kwon Do and received his first-degree black belt. Jay worked for Franks as a pipe roller, worked flow back jobs on wells and then worked for Lone Star Air and Hydraulics.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa (Hawes) Williams of Tyler; son, Seth Ryan Williams of Tyler; parents, Vera (Moore) Whitehead and Don of Henderson, and Jackie Dale Williams, Sr. of Longview; sister, Melissa Hammer and spouse Casi of Henderson; brother, Michael Whitehead and spouse Melissa Sue of Waco; and a host of many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jay at a later date.
