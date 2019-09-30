Jack Smith, 89, of Henderson passed away peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Millville Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Hanson officiating.
Jack was born June 15, 1930 in Rusk County, Texas to the late Anna Ruth (Williams) and Wilbur H. Smith.
Jack was a lifelong resident of Rusk County. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed playing, coaching and watching baseball. Jack loved his job at Henderson Clay Products up until his retirement. He believed in working and discovered the need to go back to work. He found great satisfaction in serving God as the Maintenance Director at First Baptist Church. Jack was a long-time member of Trinity Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He loved singing in the choir and serving his church.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Joan Smith and his cat, Abbey Ann Smith; sons, Mark Smith, Greg and wife Sherri Smith; daughter, Sherri and husband Ben Kain; grandchildren and spouses, Sam Smith, Lauren and Don Venable, Klay Kain, Leah Smith, and Kyle Kain and fiancée Emma Bertles; great-grandchild, Ella Kain; sister, Marty McDonald; niece and nephew, Gary V. McDonald and Melinda McDonald; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Virginia Webster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 1100 Kilgore Drive, Henderson, Texas 75652.
