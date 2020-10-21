Jack G. Moffitt born July 8, 1929 to Eldee R. Moffitt and Leona (Anderson) Moffitt, entered eternal life on October 17, 2020. He was 91 years old.
A funeral service is scheduled at 10 o’ clock in the morning, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Barbara Morgan will officiate. Jack will be laid to rest at Shiloh Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Jack proudly served the Houston Fire Department for 26 years. Throughout that time, he served as District Fire Chief, facilitated training and rescue at both airports in Houston, and was in charge of training for new firefighters. After being retired for over 43 years, Jack still enjoyed sharing stories of his fire department days with friends and family. He had a passion for God throughout his life, with incredible faith in where his Lord was leading him. Jack was a member of First Christian Church in Jacksonville, and attended the Riding High Cowboy Church in Waco whenever he could. He loved country and western music and dancing. Later in life he developed a passion for singing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mavis Joy Moffitt; second wife, Jean Moffitt; a son, Timothy Moffitt; and two daughters, Diane Shuler and Jackie Moffitt.
Left to cherish his memory are his grandson, Philip Shuler; two great-granddaughters, Christian Biegel and husband Hayden, Madelyn Parks and husband Isaac; and great-great granddaughter Grace Biegel.
Pallbearers will be Terry Green, Josh Green, Cliff Green, Wayne Jones, Jim Briggs, and Allen Morrison.
