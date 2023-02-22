Jack Fonda Gainey, 99, of Henderson, TX, passed away peacefully at the Autumn Leaves Nursing and Rehab in Henderson, Texas on February 13, 2023.
He is predeceased by his loving wife Josephine Madeleine Wagner Gainey; parents, James and Dorothy Gainey; his only sister Johnney Louise Soley; devoted son-in-law Jesse (Poncho) Tippitt, III. Jack is survived by his oldest son John (Dianna) Gainey of Graceville, Florida; daughters Patricia Tippitt of Henderson, Texas and Cathy (James) Wood-Deason of Joinerville, Texas; youngest son George (Minden) Gainey of Minden, Louisiana; eleven grandchildren Jedidiah and Jocelyn Gainey; Tiffany Thomas, Jesse and Candice Tippitt; Matt and Luke Wood; Garrett, Griffith, Caitlyn, and Christy Gainey. A brief private visitation was held at the Rader Funeral Home in Henderson, Texas from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023. Following the private visitation, a family memorial service and tribute was held graveside at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery in Henderson, Texas conducted by Fr. Jay Lucas and under the direction of Rader Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor the memory of Jack may be made to St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Henderson, Texas or to Boys Town www.boystown.org.
Jack was born to James (Jim) and Doshia (Dorothy) Gainey in Minden, Louisiana on May 1, 1923. In 1930, his family moved to New London, Texas where Jack attended the New London Elementary and High School.
On March 18, 1937, Jack witnessed the disastrous New London natural gas school explosion which killed over 294 teachers and students. Jack had exited the high school building and was walking to the football field to practice track and field when the explosion occurred, sparing his life.
After graduating high school, Jack completed welding school at Kilgore Junior College. After graduation, Jack traveled to Chicago, Illinois where he went to work for Teleweld as a welder building various ships for the United States Navy in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.
During World War II Jack served in the United States Navy. Jack had numerous assignments in the Navy’s Medical Corps as a Pharmacist’s Mate. He played the tuba in the Navy Band and his most memorable assignment was aboard the USS Mount Baker ammunition ship which sailed throughout the South Pacific both during and after the Second World War.
After the war, Jack returned to his love of welding at Teleweld and worked many jobs in numerous states including Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, and Indiana. Jack returned to east Texas and went back to school at Kilgore Junior College. It was there that Jack was hired to work at the Rader Funeral Home by none other than the founder himself, Mr. LeRoy Rader. Jack seriously considered a career in the funeral business and graduated from The Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago, Illinois, in June of 1949.
In 1951, Jack moved to Houston, Texas where he continued his college studies at the University of Houston. Jack worked for Southwest Laboratories and in 1952 he met his future wife, Josephine. After their marriage in 1953, Jack brought his new bride back to the piney woods of east Texas where they settled down and raised their four children.
After returning to east Texas Jack initially worked as a welder for Marathon LeTourneau in Longview, Texas and then, in January of 1955, landed a welder’s position with Lone Star Steel in Lone Star, Texas. Jack transitioned into management and retired from Lone Star with 32 years of service as a senior foreman for the Mechanical Maintenance Division in 1987.
Jack had been in the Boy Scouts of America in his youth and in adulthood he returned to the Boy Scouts as Scoutmaster of Troop 218 in Joinerville, Texas.
Jack was a devoted husband and father and he, along with his wife Jo, were passionate for many outdoor activities. Throughout their lives they shared their passion for numerous adventures with their children and grandchildren including camping, fishing, hunting, and canoeing just to name a few. Many memories were formed while camping with their family at favorite fishing spots on the White River and the Little Red River of Arkansas. Jack and his wife Jo shared a passion for tree farming. After acquiring their tree farm in Minden, Louisiana they spent many wonderful years together cultivating, nurturing, and harvesting the fruits of their labor. Their shared dedication to tree farming served to build a foundation and appreciation of nature and family values.
In their retirement years Jack and Jo enjoyed life traveling by car throughout the southern, eastern and western United States. Their love of National Parks was highlighted by time spent in visits to historic Yellowstone, the Appalachian Trail, and many other locations throughout the country.
During the last several years of Jack’s active life he devoted much of his time to home improvement projects, gardening, and helping Jo with her greenhouse. Grandchildren young and old along with family and friends served to fill their days with abundant joy.
Throughout Jack’s life he would often refer to one of his favorite poems, Invictus, by Willaim Ernest Henly, and he would recite its ending line, “I am the master of my fate; I am the captain of my soul.” Without exception, all who knew Jack will testify that he lived his life by these words. Jack’s positive energy and spirit, his enthusiasm, his devotion as a husband, a father, a grandfather, and a friend; Jack’s unwavering faith in God and his love of life has left our community and our world a brighter and more meaningful place.
