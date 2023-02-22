Gainey

Jack Fonda Gainey, 99, of Henderson, TX, passed away peacefully at the Autumn Leaves Nursing and Rehab in Henderson, Texas on February 13, 2023. 

He is predeceased by his loving wife Josephine Madeleine Wagner Gainey; parents, James and Dorothy Gainey; his only sister Johnney Louise Soley; devoted son-in-law Jesse (Poncho) Tippitt, III.  Jack is survived by his oldest son John (Dianna) Gainey of Graceville, Florida; daughters Patricia Tippitt of Henderson, Texas and Cathy (James) Wood-Deason of Joinerville, Texas; youngest son George (Minden) Gainey of Minden, Louisiana; eleven grandchildren Jedidiah and Jocelyn Gainey; Tiffany Thomas, Jesse and Candice Tippitt; Matt and Luke Wood; Garrett, Griffith, Caitlyn, and Christy Gainey. A brief private visitation was held at the Rader Funeral Home in Henderson, Texas from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023. Following the private visitation, a family memorial service and tribute was held graveside at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery in Henderson, Texas conducted by Fr. Jay Lucas and under the direction of Rader Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor the memory of Jack may be made to St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Henderson, Texas or to Boys Town www.boystown.org.