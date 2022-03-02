Jack Fletcher, 86, of Fort Worth passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Visitation: 2-4 p.m., Sunday, February 27, 2022, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury, Graveside service: 2 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022, Duncan Cemetery, Good Springs, Texas.
Jack was born in Henderson, Texas and he graduated from Carlisle High School in Price, TX. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a Civil Engineering degree and he retired from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Carolyn Fletcher, parents, Joel and Beatrice Fletcher, and siblings, Joe Bill, Ray, and Margaret Fletcher.
Jack is survived by his daughters , Joan Marie (Joanie) Fletcher, and Janice Lynn Fletcher Cross, grandson, Cody M. Cross, great-grandchildren, Tye Hudson Cross, and Tripp Hutton Cross and many nieces and nephews.
