Mr. Jack Dickerson, 86, of Henderson, passed away August 20, 2020 at Henderson Health and Rehab. He was born March 27, 1934 in Logansport, LA to the late C.T. and Ida Mae (Crumble) Dickerson.
Jack worked as a Burner at the Boral Brick plant. He was a member of the Middle Cross Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jack Dickerson, Jr., daughters, Renay Wheeler, and Angie Dickerson.
Survivors include: four daughters, Lisa Heim of Henderson, Tanya Gibbs of Henderson, Vickey Dickerson of Longview, and Eva Lee Branton of Heflin, LA.; grandchildren, Thaddeous Gibbs of Henderson, Jounior Jolley III of Minden, LA, Johnathan Gibbs of Henderson, Daniel Crawford of Sibley, LA, Amanda Branham of Henderson, Jacklyn Dickerson of Henderson, Jesica Heim of Carthage, Laura Miller of Palestine, Kesista Canaday of Kilgore, Dustin Wheeler of Arlington, and Ashley Spivey of Rendon; and 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be made online at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.