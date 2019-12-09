Graveside services for Mr. J.W. Johnson, age 88 of Nacogdoches will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pine Hill Methodist Cemetery, Farm to Market 1798, Henderson. Burial will follow under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Mr. J. W. Johnson was born on April 18, 1931 in Rusk County to Amos Johnson and Nellie Weatherton Johnson. He was educated in the community of his birth and attended Angelina College and Stephen F. Austin State University and received his degree in Theology.
Preceding Mr. Johnson in death were his parents, Amos and Nellie Johnson; son, Jerry Johnson; brothers, James Johnson, Adolphus Johnson, Odder Johnson, Artis Johnson, Perry Johnson; sisters, Annie Jewel Roberts and Rose Hart.
J. W. Johnson departed this life on December 1, 2019 leaving to cherish his memories: his daughters, Lonzetta Garner and Sheila Wade both of Nacogdoches, Texas; son, J. W. Johnson, Jr. of Nacogdoches, Texas; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.
