Celebration of Life Services for Mr. J.M. Wallace, 69, of Henderson, will be Friday, March 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Henderson with Revs. Craig Duncan, Bill Kuykendal, and Paul Clark, officiating. The family will receive friends before and after the service at the church.
J.M. passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, in Henderson, Texas. Jess was born on December 19, 1953, to the late Felix F. Wallace and Ruth Williams Wallace, in Henderson, Texas. He enjoyed riding horses and welding. He was always willing to help a neighbor.
He was preceded in death by parents Felix F. Wallace and Ruth Williams Wallace.
J.M. is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rita Husband Wallace of Goodsprings; daughters, Laura Gray and husband, James of Oak Hill, Erin Jackson and husband, J.R. of White Oak; grandchildren, Summer Gray, Timothy Gray and wife, Mackenzie, Corbin Fryant, and Emily Wallace; great grandson, Hudson James Gray; Sisters, Sarah Davis and Peggy O’Neill of Henderson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.
Memorials can be made to Calvary Baptist Church 410 N. Marshall St. Henderson, Texas 75652.
