Celebration of Life Services for Mr. J.M. Wallace, 69, of Henderson, will be Friday, March 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Henderson with Revs. Craig Duncan, Bill Kuykendal, and Paul Clark, officiating. The family will receive friends before and after the service at the church.

J.M. passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, in Henderson, Texas. Jess was born on December 19, 1953, to the late Felix F. Wallace and Ruth Williams Wallace, in Henderson, Texas. He enjoyed riding horses and welding. He was always willing to help a neighbor.

