Funeral services for Mr. J. L. ‘Joe Lee’ Anderson, age 90 of Mt. Enterprise will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 18098 County Road 3223, Mt. Enterprise.
Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mt. Enterprise under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Public viewing for Mr. Anderson will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Anderson passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Henderson.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.