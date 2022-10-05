J. Frank Brunt, of Tyler, passed away on September 27, 2022. He was born in Houston, Texas to Frank and Edna Lois (Sparkman) Brunt on July 17, 1937.
J. Frank spent many years working as an independent landman. Also in his lifetime, he was a dairyman, farmer, and realtor. He served in the US Army and was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Barbara Brunt.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Charlotte Elaine Livne and husband Chaim of Israel and Karen Sue Brunt of Lindale; and siblings, Hal Brunt and wife Janet of Whitehouse and Beth Green and husband Tom of Graham. He is also survived by three grandsons Lex Brunt Richardson and wife Abby of Lindale, Grayson Arnold of Tyler, and Travis Arnold of Dallas; and great-grandchildren, Kagen Richardson, Kalli Richardson, and Tripp Richardson.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, October 2, 2022, with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, October 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville with Rev. Andrew DeVille officiating. He will be laid to rest at Old Palestine Cemetery next to his beloved wife, Barbara.
Pallbearers will be Lex Richardson, Grayson Arnold and Travis Arnold, Chris Kent, Miles McCrary, Reed Bogue. Honorary pallbearers are Josh Brunt, Robert Grogan and Mattson McCrary.
