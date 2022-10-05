Brunt

J. Frank Brunt, of Tyler, passed away on September 27, 2022. He was born in Houston, Texas to Frank and Edna Lois (Sparkman) Brunt on July 17, 1937.

J. Frank spent many years working as an independent landman. Also in his lifetime, he was a dairyman, farmer, and realtor. He served in the US Army and was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. 

