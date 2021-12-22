Funeral services for Mrs. Iva Willene Hays, 84, of Minden, were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Kevin Plaster officiating. Interment will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation was from 1-2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hays passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Autumn Leaves in Henderson. She was born May 11, 1937, in Minden to the late Ivy L. and Lillie (Brooks) Griffith. Iva was a loving mother and grandmother, a wonderful homemaker who was a good cook and she made great pies. She was a member of the Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nealie Wayne Hays; son, Rodger Hays; brother, Joe L. Griffith, and sister, Opal Griffith Simmons. Survivors include: son, Loren Hays of Longview; daughter, Susan Hays Jarrell and husband Jason of Minden; grandchildren, Lance Corporal Eric Hicks, US Marine Corps, Ashton Hays, Justyn Jarrell, and Jacey Jarrell; great-grandson, Liam Jarrell; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Carthage Healthcare. Pallbearers are Lance Corporal Eric Hicks, Ashton Hays, Justyn Jarrell, Colby Whatley, Dawson Zarazinski, and Emmett Enloe. Memorial contributions may be made to the Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 786, Henderson, TX 75653. Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.