Graveside services for Mrs. Isolde Jutte Shepherd, 73, of Lake Striker, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Rusk County Memorial Gardens with Father Joe Kannampuzha officiating.
Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
A register book will be available Tuesday-Thursday for family and friends to sign at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home during normal business hours.
Mrs. Shepherd passed from this life on May 10, 2020, at her residence on Lake Striker.
She was born June 12, 1946, in Schwabisch,Germany to the late Albert and Berta Pink.
Mrs. Shepherd was a member of St. Jude’s Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Sergeant Tom Shepherd.
Survivors include her son, Tommy Shepherd and wife Christy of Henderson; grandchildren, Tori Shepherd and Addi Shepherd; and sister-in-law, Jo Nelle Marsh of Henderson.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.