Isabell “Belle” Ann (Crislip) Langley, age 80, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2022, in Friendswood, Texas.
She was born on July 1, 1941, in Tioga, West Virginia to Wilbert and Ilo Myrl Crislip. She moved to Texas in 1959 after getting married and resided in Kilgore, Overton, and Henderson before moving to Friendswood.
In her earlier years, she was an avid bowler. She worked many years at Pak-Sher in Kilgore, Texas, as well as the Housekeeping Department at Henderson Memorial Hospital, until her retirement.
She enjoyed quilting, watching the hummingbirds outside her window and being a caretaker for her neighbors.
Belle is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Lester, Jim, Waitman, Charles, Harold, Howard, and Richard, and her sister Louise Biggs.
She is survived by daughters Betty Ann Kniffen (Wayne) of Hereford, Texas, Marteal Kitchings of Overton, Texas, and Kimberly Hamby (Gary) of Friendswood, Texas, and son John Foster of Longview, Texas; brothers Ulysses Crislip and Dick Crislip, both of Craigsville, West Virginia, sister Frances Power of Arlington, Texas; five grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
