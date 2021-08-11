Iris “Honey” Novella Maedgen Adams, 101 years of age, of Buchanan Dam, Texas passed away August 6, 2021, at Kingsland Hills Care Center, Kingsland, Texas.
She was born on February 12, 1920 in Brookesmith, Texas, to Frederick Gustavus L. Maedgen and Pinkie L. Churchill. She grew up on the family grain farms in Brookesmith and Coleman, Texas, where she was the youngest of her three siblings, fondly called “Baby” by her family. Iris married Hershell Garth Adams, September 5, 1940, in Coleman, Texas. She was a Christian homemaker, who largely contributed her life and talents in supporting her family, especially her husband who was a school administrator for over 40 years in the Texas public school system. Hershell always called Iris “Honey” and so did the rest of the family, because she was a sweet, gentle and kind person who throughout her life time of contributions left the world a better place. Throughout his career as an educator, they lived in several communities across Texas: La Vernia, Louise, Coleman, Novice, Rankin, Marfa, and Tatum. Along the way, she left a legacy of wonderful friendships by becoming involved with her neighborhood communities, as a member and servant of the United Methodist Church as well as a member of various porcelain painting artist groups. Iris was a dedicated wife for 63 years. She and Hershell were consistently positive and encouraging supporters who gave purpose and meaning to their two children, Garry, veterinary medical researcher, and Constance, public school educator and inspirational speaker. After Hershell retired in 1981, they moved to the Texas Hill Country where Iris worked for decades in the Democratic party and with their Greenwood Acres community at Tow-Bluffton, Texas. Iris was extremely talented in many areas, especially cooking, baking, sewing, knitting, and porcelain painting, and a true inspiration to her family and friends.
Honey was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, Austin and Wayman, and one sister, Zela. She is survived by her son, Leslie Garry Adams and wife Gerry of College Station, Texas, and daughter, Constance Sue Colquitt and husband Jay of Buchanan Dam, Texas; two grandchildren, Alison Paige Adams Kennedy and husband John of Kansas City, Kansas, and Thaddeus Hunter Adams and wife Noelle of College Station, Texas; and four great grandchildren, Henry Hershell Adams, Virginia Iris Adams, Gwyneth Pearl Adams, and Royal Maedgen Adams.
The celebration of life services will be held at the Highland Lakes United Methodist Church, 8303 Ranch Road 1431, Buchanan Dam, Texas, 78609, Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 11 a.m., and Rev. Roberta Goodman will officiate.
Graveside service will be at the Adams Cemetery in Richland Springs, Texas, at 4 p.m.
The Adams family is especially grateful to Alicia Hutching, Pamela Levill and Tiffany Denton of Kingsland Hills Care Center, Summit LTC for their dedicated and excellent long-term care that they provided for the comfort and well-being of Honey. Likewise, the Adams family thanks Lori Wertz of New Century Hospice Care for the care she provided to Honey during the last days of her life.
Hershell and Iris were founding members of many organizations, including the Highland Lakes United Methodist Church and the Lakeshore Library, 7346 HWY 261, Buchanan Dam, Texas 78609. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to one of them. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes, Inc., Kingsland, Texas (325-247-4300) and floral arrangements are assigned to Kingsland Florist (325-388-4208).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.