Irene Calhoun, 70, of Tatum, entered into the gates of heaven on December 15, 2022.
She passed from this life peacefully in her home.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dennis Calhoun; two sons, Shane Calhoun, and Cannon Calhoun; three daughters-in-love, Shalee Calhoun, Marie Calhoun, and Iris Villereal; and ten grandchildren, Shane, Jr., Cody Nicholas, Christopher, Austin, Caden, Calee Calhoun, McKayla Shelborn, Cember Stanley, and Benjamin Cain; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and friends she cherished deeply.
She was preceded in death by her mother Catherine Clark, grandmother Lil Grammer; sisters, Patricia Clark, Diana Clark, and brother Kenneth Clark.
A memorial for this lovely lady will be held by the family at a later date.
Irene married her lifelong friend, Dennis Calhoun, in 1968. They remained married until her passing on Dec. 15, 2022.
They raised two hardworking and honorable sons. She was a bonus mom to Steven Patrick Shumaker, and was blessed to see her small family grow with over 18 grand and great-grandchildren, who will continue to grow and honor her legacy.
