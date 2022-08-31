A Celebration of Life for Mr. Ira Eugene “Gene” Chaney, 89, of Mt. Enterprise, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Mt. Enterprise. There will be a private family burial held at Shiloh Cemetery.
Mr. Chaney passed away Aug. 24, 2022 at his residence in Mt. Enterprise. He was born Jan. 6, 1933 in Rusk County to the late Eddie Lee and Mable (Chapman) Chaney. He graduated from Mt. Enterprise High School, and left for Houston to work as a butcher. He then joined the US Navy and served for 9 1/2 years, being honorably discharged on June 19, 1961. He met the love of his life, Margaret, on July 1, 1962 and they were married on Dec. 15, 1962, having been happily married for 59 years, 8 months, and 8 days. He loved his family and was constantly working to be the best provider possible. He retired from Goodyear Tire in Tyler after 29 years. After retirement, he continued to work mowing pastures, doing a little security work at a local power plant, and finally retired while working as a meter reader for oil field services. Gene always loved the outdoors and spending time fishing and hunting. His passion for hunting led him to spending time hunting in Colorado with special friends and extended “hunting family” Pat and Melba Howeth, Bob Mehlberg, and Mickie and Terry Cash. He loved to cook and was always trying new recipes as well as his BBQ. Gene also loved to garden and always had a huge garden ranging from peas to watermelon and corn. He was a member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry as well as the Order of the Eastern Star.
