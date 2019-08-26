Imogene Weiterman Mullins, 95, of New London, passed away on Aug. 22, 2019. She was born Sept. 27, 1923, in Leagueville to Laura and Robert Epperson.
Mrs. Mullins was preceded in death by her husbands, William (Bill) Weiterman and Maxie Mullins, both WWII veterans; seven brothers and sisters, Gordon Epperson, Clark Epperson, Horton Epperson, Annie Bob Jordan, Neil Humphrey, Beth Smith and Kelton Epperson.
Imogene is survived by her four children, Van Weiterman of Kilgore, Kaye Wall and husband Lee Roy of Frankston, Sue Nelson and husband retired Lt. Col. Lee, and Fred Weiterman of Arp; grandchildren, Tracie and Robert Graham, Sheldon and Brandi Wall, Colby Wall, Heather and Tracy Evans, and Blaine Weiterman; great-grandchildren, Carla Nelson, Tristan Evans, Dylan Wall, Bryce Wall, Chloe Wall, Ashlyn Wall, Riley Wall, Tucker Evans, Vanessa Wall and Kayelee Sue Wall. Imogene is also survived by her sister, Lois Armstrong of Houston and her brother, Ed Epperson of Brownsboro.
The family matriarch will be lovingly remembered for being feisty and fun and fiercely independent. Her quick wit and sense of humor brought a smile to all. Imogene’s unfailing guidance and family leadership qualities will reap rewards for generations to come.
Graveside services for Mrs. Mullins will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Lakewood Memorial Park with Rev. Joe Orr officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
