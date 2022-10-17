Hays

Funeral services for Mrs. Hyla Griffith Hays, 96, of Long Branch, will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Maple Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Leroy Smith and Bro. Jim Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Long Branch Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.