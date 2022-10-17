Funeral services for Mrs. Hyla Griffith Hays, 96, of Long Branch, will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Maple Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Leroy Smith and Bro. Jim Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Long Branch Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hays passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Longview. She was born Sept. 3, 1926, in Minden to the late Arthur Perry and Fairy (Lee) Pirtle. She had lived most of her life in Panola County. She was a homemaker, and also worked as a hairdresser. Hyla enjoyed quilting, and putting puzzles together in her spare time. She was a faithful member of the Maple Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Minden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Bill Griffith, and husband Wayne Hays; her siblings, Haywood Pirtle, Martha Ann Andrews, and Margie Hudman.
Survivors include: son Billy Griffith and wife Judy of Longview, daughter Sue Soape and husband Richard of San Antonio, and son Keith Griffith and wife Debra of Long Branch; seven grandchildren, Kevin Griffith and wife Margaret, Brent Griffith, Shana Thomas and husband Steve, Kelly Edwards and husband Mike, Jonathan Campbell and wife Jessica, Kaci Sparks and husband Rob, and Dustin Griffith and wife Anny; nine great-grandchildren, Katelynn Griffith, Aidan Green, Sean Thomas, Brooke Thomas, Brittany Thomas, Stevie Thomas, Tessa Campbell, Ian Edwards, and Brayden Edwards; three great-great-grandchildren, Logan Thomas, Layla Thomas, and Stephen Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
Pallbearers are Kevin Griffith, Brent Griffith, Stevie Thomas, Ian Edwards, Brayden Edwards, and Jonathan Campbell. Honorary pallbearers are Dustin Griffith, Rob Sparks, Mike Edwards, and Steve Thomas.
The family would like to express thanks to her special caregivers, Carolyn Hillin and Mevane Dorsey.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Maple Grove Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 171, Long Branch, TX 75669.
