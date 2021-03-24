Funeral services for Mr. Howard Moore, 79, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Ledbetter, Rev. Steven Kelly, and Rev. Austin Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 26, at the funeral home. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, masks or face coverings are strongly recommended, however not required, for the health and safety of all those in attendance for a visitation or service.
Mr. Moore passed from this life on March 19, 2021, at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler. He was born at home in Minden on August 19, 1941, to the late Charles Leon and Agnes Louise (Holland) Moore and was a life-long resident of Henderson. Howard graduated from Mt. Enterprise High School and went on to serve his country in the United States Army. His service took place during the Vietnam Conflict; however, Howard was stationed stateside in New Jersey where he was the driver for a 5 star General. Mr. Moore was really a jack of all trades, but he spent most of his career as a building contractor and the owner and operator of H & S Custom Cabinets and Homes. He also had several rental properties that he enjoyed taking care of and helping his tenants when needed.
Howard was a kind, generous and quiet yet humorous man. He never met a stranger and enjoyed life, especially with his family. He loved to cook and make Christmas candy and was somewhat of a fireworks fanatic. Family, though, was most important to him. He rarely, if ever, missed an event that his children or grandchildren were a part of. Howard was also a member of Carlisle Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William Leon Moore and James D. Moore; brother-in-law, Harry Green; step-son, Judd Pool; and great-grandson, Elijah Kelly.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Sharon Moore of Henderson; children, Tammilee Kelly and husband Steven of Morgan City, Louisiana, Sherri Kurecka and husband Dwayne of Spicewood, Kelly Moore of Longview, Howard Rex Moore II of Arp, Carolann Armstrong and husband Jeff of Henderson, and Austin Moore and wife Angie of Deer Park; sister, Mary Green of Mt. Enterprise; grandchildren, Andrew Kelly, Adam Kelly, Sarah Kelly, Jennifer Smith, Jefferson Armstrong, Tyler Pool, Tanner Pool, Tugger Pool, Ben Kurecka, Haley Kurecka, Aiden Moore, Adleigh Moore, and Asher Moore; great-grandchildren, Maverick Pool, Parker Smith, Abigail Smith, Micah Ann Smith, and Trinity Kelly; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Kelly, Tyler Pool, Adam Kelly, Ben Kurecka, Tanner Pool, Jefferson Armstrong, and Tugger Pool. Honorary pallbearers will be Aiden Moore, Asher Moore, and Maverick Pool.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.